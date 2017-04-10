TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 10 April 2017

OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.0.1 -- The Omni Group has released OmniOutliner 5, a major upgrade for the outlining and information organization app that introduces a new scheme for splitting the two editions while simultaneously dropping the price for both. Previously available in standard and Pro editions, OmniOutliner Pro 5 retains the Pro monicker (and all its features from version 4) while OmniOutliner Essentials takes over from the previous standard edition. You can learn more details from this Omni Group blog post.

The slimmed-down, minimalistic OmniOutliner Essentials eliminates sidebars and panels so you can focus more on your content. There’s also a Distraction-Free mode that hides the toolbar when switching into full-screen mode. It comes bundled with a set of clean, modern themes, displays document stats like word and character count, improves HTML export formats, and adds support for the Touch Bar in the 2016 MacBook Pro. Additionally, documents created in the Pro edition are fully viewable in Essentials (with an option to import a copy that removes all Pro content).

OmniOutliner Pro 5 includes all the features from the Essentials edition while adding saved filters based on different criteria (column values, status, note content, etc.), password-encrypted documents (using AES-256 encryption), customizable keyboard shortcuts, and support for exporting to Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint. Both editions, as well as version 2.10 of OmniOutliner for iOS, receive a new file format that is more compatible with third-party cloud sync platforms

OmniOutliner Essentials is now priced at $9.99, down from $49.99 for the previous standard edition, and you can upgrade from any previous edition of OmniOutliner for just $4.99. OmniOutliner Pro also receives a price cut — coming down to $59.99 from the previous $99.99, with upgrades from a previous version costing $29.99. OmniOutliner 5 is available from the Mac App Store as a free download (providing a 2-week free trial) with options for unlocking Essentials and Pro features at $9.99 and $59.99 respectively. ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, $4.99/$29.99 upgrades, 26.6 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Read/post comments about OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.0.1.