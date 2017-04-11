 
BusyCal 2/Google Calendar Users Should Upgrade

by Adam C. Engst Send Email to Author

We’re fans of BusyCal, the replacement for Apple’s Calendar app from BusyMac. The company has announced that on 20 April 2017, Google will no longer allow apps to sign in to Google Calendar using “web-views,” basically embedded mini-browsers. Instead, all apps will have to send sign-in requests out to a full Web browser.

This change doesn’t affect the current BusyCal 3, but it will prevent the older BusyCal 2 from connecting to Google Calendar entirely. There are three possibilities for those who are still using BusyCal 2:

  • If you sync with Google Calendar and want to keep using BusyCal, you have to upgrade to BusyCal 3.

  • If you sync with Google Calendar, but either don’t want to pay for the upgrade or are using OS X 10.10 Yosemite or earlier, falling back to Apple’s Calendar app is likely the easiest course of action.

  • If you don’t sync with Google Calendar at all, you don’t have to do anything — BusyCal 2 will continue to work fine.

The upgrade to BusyCal 3 costs $29.99 for existing customers, or, if you purchased BusyCal 2 after 1 March 2016, the upgrade is free. BusyMac provides full instructions on how to get the upgrade pricing and perform the upgrade. BusyCal 3 requires 10.11 El Capitan or later.

BusyCal 3 improves on BusyCal 2 in numerous ways, including:

  • Alerts that are sensitive to travel time and traffic conditions
  • A redesigned menu bar app that provides a mini-month calendar
  • Inline display of timed to-dos with other calendar events
  • Quick entry of events and to-dos using natural language

 

Comments about BusyCal 2/Google Calendar Users Should Upgrade

Derek Roff  An apple icon for a TidBITS Contributor 2017-04-11 22:32
I bought BusyCal on the recommendation of TidBITS, and upgraded to BusyCal 2, again following your recommendation. It was a competent program for me, but I never got that excited about it. I had some trouble with the way it handles time zones when I travel, and had a bad customer service/tech support experience in trying to solve those problems. When BusyCal told me that I needed to pay for yet another upgrade, I started to reconsider my calendar options.

I've also had Fantastical 1, which I bought after a TidBITS review. It was a bit quirky, but I like the menu bar widget and the natural language input options, so I used it to input many of my calendar events, while using BusyCal to view the calendar. Facing the BusyCal upgrade decision, I contacted Fantastical, and discussed some of the things I wanted from a calendar, asking whether Fantastical 2 addressed my concerns. I got a detailed and useful response. They also told me about their current 20% off sale. I decided to upgrade to Fantastical 2.3.x.

I've been very happy with the change. Fantastical does a number of things in ways that I like. Their training videos are short, focused, and informative. Technical support has been very good, quick to respond, and helpful. I have no connection with the company, except as a satisfied customer, who would like to see them succeed. If you are unsure about upgrading to BusyCal, take a look at Fantastical, and see if it appeals to you.
