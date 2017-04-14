Comments about Undercover in a Chinese iPhone Factory

How’s this for a summer project? NYU grad student Dejian Zeng spent six weeks last summer working in an iPhone factory near Shanghai. Zeng agreed to an interview with Business Insider’s Kif Leswing to describe his experience. There have been horror stories about conditions inside Chinese iPhone contract manufacturing factories, but outside of dorm life and the temporary nature of the work, Zeng’s experience will sound pretty familiar to anyone acquainted with American factory work.