Improving performance and storage efficiency, the Omni Group has released OmniFocus 2.9 with a new attachment storage and sync system, which requires that all of your connected iOS devices be running version 2.19 of OmniFocus 2 for iOS. Once all syncing devices are running supported versions of OmniFocus, you’ll be prompted to migrate your database. Additionally, the Attachment List window now groups multiple items that reference the same file.

The task management app no longer shows a group of “Not yet completed” items in the Completed Perspective, avoids a crash when importing an item with a repeat rule that OmniFocus doesn’t understand, fixes an error that appeared when trying to update OmniFocus from within the app, and updates localizations. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from Mac App Store (with in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro), 29 MB, release notes, 10.10+)