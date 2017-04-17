Apple has released iMovie 10.1.5, fixing a bug that could add a red tint to video imported from some camcorders. The update also resolves a problem that prevented some videos shot on iPhone from appearing in the import window, and improves overall stability. (Free with all new Macs or $14.99 from the Mac App Store, free update, 2.15 GB, 10.11.2+)
