Comments about Kindle Readers Get Ragged Right Text Alignment

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Amazon has released a software update for its line of Kindle electronic book readers to support ragged right text alignment. Previously, the Kindle readers displayed only fully justified text, which spans the width of the page but often suffers from odd gaps between words. You can find the new alignment option on the Page tab of the Font panel. The software update is available for all sixth- through eighth-generation Kindle readers, and it also promises faster highlighting and better support for Japanese manga comics.