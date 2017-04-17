ExtraBITS for 17 April 2017

In ExtraBITS this week, Kindle ebook readers finally gain ragged right text alignment and an NYU grad student shares his story of working undercover in an iPhone factory.

Kindle Readers Get Ragged Right Text Alignment -- Amazon has released a software update for its line of Kindle electronic book readers to support ragged right text alignment. Previously, the Kindle readers displayed only fully justified text, which spans the width of the page but often suffers from odd gaps between words. You can find the new alignment option on the Page tab of the Font panel. The software update is available for all sixth- through eighth-generation Kindle readers, and it also promises faster highlighting and better support for Japanese manga comics.

Undercover in a Chinese iPhone Factory -- How’s this for a summer project? NYU grad student Dejian Zeng spent six weeks last summer working in an iPhone factory near Shanghai. Zeng agreed to an interview with Business Insider’s Kif Leswing to describe his experience. There have been horror stories about conditions inside Chinese iPhone contract manufacturing factories, but outside of dorm life and the temporary nature of the work, Zeng’s experience will sound pretty familiar to anyone acquainted with American factory work.

