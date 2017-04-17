TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 17 April 2017

Evernote 6.11 -- Evernote has released version 6.11 of its eponymous information management app with support for the 2016 MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, including buttons for adding a new note, adding tags, and providing feedback through annotations (see this Evernote blog post for more information). The update also fixes a bug that prevented search term highlighting in some notes, resolves an issue where line breaks disappeared while syncing some notes created on an iPhone, makes sure that you can successfully paste content copied from a PDF into a note, and ensures that applying Simplify Formatting to clipped notes doesn’t remove returns. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 55.5 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

OmniFocus 2.9 -- With the goal of improving app performance and storage efficiency, the Omni Group has released OmniFocus 2.9 with a new attachment storage and sync system that requires that all of your connected iOS devices be running version 2.19 of OmniFocus 2 for iOS. Once all syncing devices are running supported versions of OmniFocus, you’ll be prompted to migrate your database.

In other changes, the task management app no longer shows a group of “Not yet completed” items in the Completed Perspective, avoids a crash when importing an item with a repeat rule that OmniFocus doesn’t understand, fixes an error that appeared when trying to update OmniFocus from within the app, and updates localizations. Additionally, the Attachment List window now groups multiple items that reference the same file. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from Mac App Store (with in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro), 29 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Final Cut Pro X 10.3.3, Compressor 4.3.2, and Motion 5.3.2 -- Apple has updated its lineup of professional video editing apps, releasing Final Cut Pro X 10.3.3, Compressor 4.3.2, and Motion 5.3.2. Both Final Cut Pro X and Compressor deal with DVD-related issues, resolving a bug that rendered Share to DVD unresponsive, improving the font quality of DVD menu and chapter titles, improving image quality when creating a DVD, and adding enhanced DVD User dialog messages with links to documentation.

Final Cut Pro X 10.3.3 also fixes issues with updating older libraries, adds the capability to expand the width of the Inspector for viewing and adjusting effect parameters, ensures that Reveal in Browser correctly displays the location of the original clip, and adds more color options in the Role Editor. Compressor 4.3.2 gains command line options for monitoring job status, improves watermark image quality, fixes sync issues for audio transcoded to AC-3, adds support for animated PNG and animated GIF image sequences, and adds an option for adding health warning text (required by Indian law) when creating an iTunes Store package.

Motion 5.3.2 addresses some stability issues, including when scaling shapes from or to zero, working with duplicated rigged filters and behaviors, moving the cursor across markers during playback, and using keyboard shortcuts while a keyframe is selected. It also adds a Fill filter that enables you to fill an entire layer without requiring separate layer and mask and ensures that missing plug-ins are identified correctly when opening a project

All three video apps now require a minimum of OS X 10.11.4 El Capitan. (All three apps receive free updates. Otherwise, Final Cut Pro X, $299.99 new, 2.91 GB, release notes, 10.11.4+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 412 MB, release notes, 10.11.4+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.26 GB, release notes, 10.11.4+)

iMovie 10.1.5 -- Apple has released iMovie 10.1.5, fixing a bug that could add a red tint to video imported from some camcorders. The update also improves overall stability and resolves a problem that prevented some videos shot on iPhone from appearing in the import window. (Free with all new Macs or $14.99 from the Mac App Store, free update, 2.15 GB, 10.11.2+)

