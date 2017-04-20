 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Macs & Mac OS X | 20 Apr 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (3)

iLife and iWork Apps Now Free for Everyone

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

Once upon a time, Apple used to charge for nearly all its software, and especially productivity apps like the iLife and iWork suites. However, back in 2013, Apple made those apps free with the purchase of any new Mac or iOS device (see “New Free iLife and iWork Apps Share across Devices and Platforms,” 22 October 2013).

Now, with no announcement or fanfare, Apple has made the current iLife and iWork apps entirely free for all users. Just to be clear, the change affects the following apps:

This is good news for holdouts who haven’t purchased a new eligible Apple device since 2013 but would like copies of the iLife and iWork apps. And it makes explaining the pricing easier for Apple — it’s hard to get simpler than “free for everyone.”

Why didn’t Apple just make these apps free for everyone in the first place? The answer likely lies deep within Apple’s accounting department. By making iLife, iWork, and OS X 10.9 Mavericks free and bundling them with every new Mac and iOS device sold, Apple was able to delay recognition of a portion of its sales receipts. That’s because the product wasn’t “fully delivered” without updates to the software — it’s a “subscription accounting” approach. In its Q4 2013 financial quarter, Apple delayed recognition of $900 million in revenue, in essence hiding that money from the quarterly report (see “Apple Q4 2013 Results See Lower Profits Again,” 28 October 2013).

That may answer the question of why Apple made this change now too. According to Daniel Eran Dilger of AppleInsider, the deferred revenue trickles back into Apple’s reported revenues over 2 years for iOS and 4 years for the Mac. It has been about 4 years since this deferral likely began, implying that Apple has finally cleaned the associated deferred revenue off its books.

In the end, this change won’t mean much. Any effects from iLife and iWork becoming free — on competing apps, on Apple’s revenues, and on the perceived value of Apple hardware, for instance — have already taken place. Most people who want to use the iLife and iWork apps have likely either bought copies already or purchased new hardware since October 2013. We suspect that sales to owners of older Macs and iOS devices have dropped to the point where it was no longer worthwhile for Apple to bother charging for the apps anymore.

 

READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Sam Boskey, Richard Ford, Joseph Worth, and Mehran
Goulian for their generous support!
 

Comments about iLife and iWork Apps Now Free for Everyone

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Alfonso Scenna  2017-04-20 15:51
For people with older iOS devices, unless you are able to run iOS 10 you cannot download the now free apps.
Reply
Jeffrey Puritz  2017-04-20 17:33
You're an optimist but my lengthy experience with Apple tells me that like Aperture these apps are in for a long slow death by neglect. Sadly, I think that this is true for the mac as well.
Apple is only interested in the products with the most revenue and it shows.
Reply
Frans Moquette  2017-04-20 18:15
Free may seem like a good thing, but nothing is really free. In this case we will be paying for these apps through hardware purchases, if we use an app or not.
Then there is the question of app quality. Since Apple is not making any money off them anymore there is no stimulus to make these apps so good people will be willing to pay for them. The option to vote with our wallet has been taken from us.
One sad example is the latest version of Numbers for iOS. The complaints and 1 star reviews are pouring in but Apple seems to be deaf and blind to them. Now that Numbers is free there is even less reason te expect Apple to do anything about this bad update.
Reply
 