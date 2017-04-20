Adobe has released the standalone Lightroom 6.10 and Lightroom CC 2015.10 (available as part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud) with bug fixes and support for additional cameras and lenses. The professional photo cataloging and editing applications resolve an issue with the Auto Import menu item, bring back the presets listed under Color Presets, and fix bugs related to Tone Curve (including incorrect movement when using a Wacom stylus). The updates also gain support for the Canon EOS M6, Canon EOS Digital Rebel T7i, Canon EOS 77D, and Pentax KP cameras, plus over 20 lenses. ($9.99 monthly subscription or $149 for the standalone app, free update, release notes, 10.8+ for Lightroom CC 2015.10 and 10.9+ for standalone Lightroom 6.10)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Lightroom CC 2015.10 and Lightroom 6.10
Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:
Manage your burgeoning digital photo collection with ease, using time-tested tips and a custom workflow from digital photography expert Jeff Carlson. You'll learn how best to import photos, judge them, apply keywords and other metadata, set up smart albums, and protect your irreplaceable images in Photos, Lightroom, or Photoshop Elements.
PDFpen and PDFpenPro 9 add 100+ enhancements to improve your PDF
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
Comments about Lightroom CC 2015.10 and Lightroom 6.10
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
No joy even getting Adobe to recognize my attempts to get the new desktop version. Safari simply displays the spinning beach ball, Firefox eventually locks up and stops responding. Maybe Adobe is swamped? ;) "Chat" seems not to work, either.
BTW, what is the actual stand-alone version number? First it's called "6.10" and at the end of the article it's called "6.9". I suspect the "9" got stuck in the typing que when the minimum OS version was listed as "10.9"? ;)
BTW, what is the actual stand-alone version number? First it's called "6.10" and at the end of the article it's called "6.9". I suspect the "9" got stuck in the typing que when the minimum OS version was listed as "10.9"? ;)
It's 6.10; the bit at the end was just a failure to update the version number from the previous Watchlist item.
http://helpx.adobe.com/lightroom/kb/keeping-lightroom-up-to-date.html
http://helpx.adobe.com/lightroom/kb/keeping-lightroom-up-to-date.html