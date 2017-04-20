Parallels Desktop 12.2.0

Parallels has released Parallels Desktop version 12.2.0 (build 41591), addressing overall stability and performance issues as well as several bugs. The virtualization software corrects an issue where BootCamp virtual machine applications were not shown in the Dock, fixes a bug that prevented dragging and dropping of files from the Mac to the Windows 10 Creators Update, resolves an issue with Web pages opening in Windows 10 Creators Update instead of on the Mac, and fixes a bug that reinstalled Parallels Tools every time a BootCamp virtual machine configuration was changed. ($79.99 new for standard edition, $99.99 annual subscription for Pro/Business Edition, free update, 256 MB, release notes, 10.10.5+)
Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:
Whether or not you're new to virtualizing Windows, this book teaches you how to make the most of Parallels Desktop 12. Author Joe Kissell takes newbies through installing a virtual machine with Windows and other essential setup tasks. Upgraders will find descriptions of new features, plus discussion of settings you can tweak for specific situations, to increase performance, or to enhance security.
