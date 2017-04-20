C-Command Software has released EagleFiler 1.7.6, adding support for a new search option using the
x-eaglefiler custom URL scheme. You’ll be able to initiate an EagleFiler search from Alfred, LaunchBar, and other applications that support URL schemes, as well as set up the launcher app to search the current EagleFiler library or create shortcuts to open and search specific libraries. The document organization and archiving app now follows the Match Partial Words setting when highlighting search matches in the records list and in text and e-mail records, works around a bug in macOS 10.12 Sierra that would open the library behind an existing library’s
window when using File > Open, and resolves an issue with OmniOutliner 5 (see “OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.0.1,” 7 April 2017) that caused its compressed flat files to be imported as text files. ($40 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or from the Mac App Store, free update, 18.0 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)
