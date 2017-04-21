MacTech Pro 2017 Dates and Locations

As our TidBITS Content Network starts to gain traction with Apple consultants and resellers, I’m becoming increasingly aware of all the excellent resources available to Apple-focused IT professionals. MacTech’s regional event series, called MacTech Pro, has nine events this year, with seven remaining in cities around the country.

Although the speakers vary by city, each MacTech Pro event covers the same ground, with sessions on:

Creating a Storage Strategy: Integrating Solutions for Cloud, Local, Network with Access, Archive, and Backup in Mind

Deployment Methods: Files, Configurations, and Directory Services

Scripting Python: Solo and Playing with the Other Kids

Group Discussion: Limited Time, Limited Resources. Best Practices to Optimize You.

Internet of Things and Home Automation

Security: Don’t Be the Low-Hanging Fruit for a Hacker.

macOS Troubleshooting: Console Is Your Friend.

The Tools You Should Know

In 2017, the remaining MacTech Pro events are:

May 3 in Atlanta — Session Chair: Bob Garst

May 24 in Washington, DC — Session Chair: Will O’Neal

June 28 in Denver — Session Chair: Weldon Dodd

July 26 in New York — Session Chair: Christopher Holmes

August 9 in Orlando — Session Chair: Tim Hassett

August 30 in Chicago — Session Chair: Ben Greiner

September 27 in San Francisco — Session Chair: TBA

Although each MacTech Pro event normally costs $499, TidBITS readers can register for just $299 and get a free subscription to MacTech Magazine as well. Educational and non-profit pricing is $199. All registrations include lunch.

As with the add-ons at MacTech Conference, if you are interested in the Watchman Monitoring Proactive Support Professional Certification, that course takes place the evening before each MacTech Pro event and costs an additional $249.

Although my schedule hasn’t firmed up yet, I’m hoping to be able to attend at least the 26 July 2017 event in New York City to network with the participants.