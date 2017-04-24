Comments about Tim Cook Dressed Down Uber for Spying on iPhone Users

Ride-sharing company Uber has had a rough 2017 so far, getting caught in one sleazy business practice after another. But Mike Isaac’s report in the New York Times may be the last straw for many Apple users. It turns out that Uber was using its popular app to secretly identify and track iPhones, even after the app had been deleted and the phone erased. Uber went so far as to hide that code for anyone inside a geofence surrounding Apple’s headquarters. In early 2015, Apple CEO Tim Cook summoned Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to his office to order him to stop. Uber did, but as you’ll read in this lengthy biography of Uber founder and CEO Travis Kalanick, there have been plenty of other shenanigans since.