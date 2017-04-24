TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 24 April 2017

EagleFiler 1.7.6 -- C-Command Software has released EagleFiler 1.7.6, adding support for a new search option using the x-eaglefiler custom URL scheme. You’ll be able to initiate an EagleFiler search from Alfred, LaunchBar, and other applications that support URL schemes, as well as set up a launcher app to search the current EagleFiler library or create shortcuts to open and search specific libraries. The document organization and archiving app now follows the Match Partial Words setting when highlighting search matches in the records list and in text and email records, works around a bug in macOS 10.12 Sierra that would open the library behind an existing library’s window when using File > Open, and resolves an issue with OmniOutliner 5 (see “OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.0.1,” 7 April 2017) that caused its compressed flat files to be imported as text files. ($40 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or from the Mac App Store, free update, 18.0 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)’

Parallels Desktop 12.2.0 -- Parallels has released Parallels Desktop version 12.2.0 (build 41591), addressing overall stability and performance issues as well as several bugs. The virtualization software corrects an issue where Boot Camp virtual machine applications didn’t appear in the Dock, fixes a bug that prevented dragging and dropping of files from the Mac to the Windows 10 Creators Update, resolves an issue with Web pages opening in Windows 10 Creators Update instead of on the Mac, and fixes a bug that reinstalled Parallels Tools every time a Boot Camp virtual machine configuration was changed. ($79.99 new for standard edition, $99.99 annual subscription for Pro/Business Edition, free update, 256 MB, release notes, 10.10.5+)

Lightroom CC 2015.10 and Lightroom 6.10 -- Adobe has released the standalone Lightroom 6.10 and Lightroom CC 2015.10 (available as part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud) with bug fixes and support for additional cameras and lenses. The professional photo cataloging and editing applications resolve an issue with the Auto Import menu item, bring back the presets listed under Color Presets, and fix bugs related to Tone Curve (including incorrect movement when using a Wacom stylus). The updates also gain support for the Canon EOS M6, Canon EOS Digital Rebel T7i, Canon EOS 77D, and Pentax KP cameras, plus over 20 lenses. ($9.99 monthly subscription or $149 for the standalone app, free update, release notes, 10.8+ for Lightroom CC 2015.10 and 10.9+ for standalone Lightroom 6.10)

