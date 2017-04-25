Comments about Pages 6.1.1, Numbers 4.1.1, and Keynote 7.1.1 for Mac

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Maintenance updates for the trio of iWork apps for the Mac. (Free, various sizes)