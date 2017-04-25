Apple has released updates to its trio of iWork apps for the Mac — Pages 6.1.1, Numbers 4.1.1, and Keynote 7.1.1 — with the standard release note trope of unspecified stability and performance improvements. These maintenance updates come after the more substantial changes made at the end of March (see “iWork Updates Bring New and Returning Features,” 28 March 2017), as well as follow the move to make both iWork and iLife apps entirely free for all users earlier this month (see “iLife and iWork Apps Now Free for Everyone,” 20 April 2017). The iOS editions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote also get updated to version 3.1.1, with Numbers in particular receiving a number keyboard for the iPad. (Free for all apps; Pages, 230 MB; Numbers, 173 MB; Keynote, 471 MB; all three require 10.12+)
Comments about Pages 6.1.1, Numbers 4.1.1, and Keynote 7.1.1 for Mac
