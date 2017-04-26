Ergonis has released Typinator 7.2, boosting the speed of expansions in many situations while also improving the timing and context validation when restoring saved clipboard contents. The text-expansion tool adds support for remote expansions in Citrix, improves reliability of quick expansions in certain cases, adds support for Move and Duplicate commands in AppleScript, works around a bug in Microsoft Outlook that inserted “smart” spaces in expansions, fixes an expansion problem in Safari in older versions of macOS, resolves an issue with deleting too many characters in Twitter’s message box in Web browsers, and improves compatibility with Visual Studio Code, LogMeIn, Final Draft, and Firefox. (€24.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, €12.49 upgrade, free update for Typinator 7 licenses, 8.0 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)
