Comments about Typinator 7.2

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Improves speed of expansions and improves compatibility in Safari, Firefox, Outlook, and other third-party apps. (€24.99 new, free update, 8.1 MB)