Comments about FCC Chairman Pai Seeks to Reverse Net Neutrality Rules

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has released a 58-page plan that would reverse most of the Obama-era net neutrality rules, most notably one that classifies ISPs as common carriers. His proposed rules will face an initial vote on 18 May 2017, and the FCC is hearing comments until then. Last time the FCC sought public comment on net neutrality, it was flooded with 3.7 million submissions in favor of requiring broadband providers to treat all traffic equally, rather than selling preferential “fast lane” access to the highest bidders. Any bets on how many comments the FCC gets this time?