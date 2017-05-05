 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
iPhone iPad iPod | 05 May 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (23)

Apple to Deprecate TidBITS News and Other 32-bit iOS Apps

by Adam C. Engst Send Email to Author

We’re approaching another of those inflection points where Apple leaves some apps — and their users — behind. When you launched an older 32-bit app in iOS 10, it first warned that the app might slow down your device. That was, as far as I could tell, not the case, but it was still disconcerting. With iOS 10.3, however, Apple went further, stating in no uncertain terms that the app would stop working with some future version of iOS. As to when that will be, there’s no telling, but iOS 11 would seem to be likely.


The iPhone 5s was the first iPhone with a 64-bit processor, and since it shipped in September 2013, developers have had the option to have their apps run in 64-bit mode. Starting in 2015, Apple has required apps to run in 64-bit mode to receive App Store approval.

The practical upshot of Apple’s iOS warnings is that most apps that haven’t been updated since 2015 will likely be rendered inoperable by whatever future version of iOS pulls the plug on 32-bit apps. I can’t imagine that there will be any way to keep running such apps, short of refusing to update to that version of iOS.

In iOS 10.3, Apple made it possible to see which of your apps will be affected. Navigate to Settings > General > About > Applications. The number next to Applications is the total number of apps installed, but when you tap Applications to see what’s inside, you see a list of 32-bit apps that have no updates available. Tap any app to see its listing in the App Store, from which you can tap through to the developer’s Web site and theoretically ask if there will be an update. In most cases, the answer will likely be no.


To bring that question home to roost, what about the TidBITS News app? The answer is, you guessed it, no, we will not be updating it. Written by Matt Neuburg and last updated in January 2013 for iOS 6, the TidBITS News app simply isn’t used by many people, and most of those who are using it have updated to iOS 10. As you can see in the stats for April 2017, fewer than 50 people per day are using it. It should continue to work in current versions of iOS for now.


At its heart, TidBITS News is just an RSS reader dedicated to TidBITS, so you can easily replace it with Apple’s built-in News app. To add TidBITS to your Favorites list in News, search for TidBITS in News and either tap the heart icon next to the appropriate search result, or tap the search result itself and then the heart icon in the upper right corner. From then on, just tap Favorites in the News toolbar and then the TidBITS tile to see all our articles.


If you want to add an RSS feed to News but can’t find it with a search from within News, you can use Safari. Navigate to the Web site in question, tap the share icon, and then tap Open in News in the share sheet. Once you’re in News, tap the name at the top of the screen to go to the main article list, and tap the heart button there.


You can, of course, use any other RSS reader too, but only TidBITS members get access to the full-text RSS feed for use in other apps. If you are a TidBITS member, access the full-text feed by logging in and clicking the RSS link in the upper left of our Web site.

 

Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
 

Comments about Apple to Deprecate TidBITS News and Other 32-bit iOS Apps

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
James Atkinson  2017-05-05 11:04
I appear to be one of the 50 daily users and have appreciated having a one-stop shop for TidBits content.

Thank you for stepping through the Apple News/RSS alternative, which I'll do today.

Farewell, TidBits News app!
Reply
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-05-05 11:11
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Apple's News app should work just fine for you.
Reply
david cuddy  An apple icon for a TidBITS Benefactor 2017-05-05 13:17
Not if you're in Canada. The iOS News app still isn't available here. Probably because we don't have 'Fake News'.

Oddly, the News widget does appear on my Today page, and the -1 Home page. But there's no way to control the sources of the news feeds it uses.
Reply
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-05-05 13:22
Still? Sheesh... sorry about that. Reeder or Feedly should work in that case.
Reply
Frans Moquette  2017-05-05 18:41
I seem to be one of the 50 also, but also no Apple News app on my iPad. I'm in The Netherlands (aka Holland). I do have Newsify, will that work? Otherwise, back to reading with Safari?
Reply
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-05-05 19:06
I haven't used Newsify, but from what I see on their product page, yes, it should work. Just get the RSS feed URL from the RSS link in the upper left of our Web site (full text for TidBITS members). Safari's Reader view does a pretty good job too for individual articles.
Reply
Lewis Butler  An apple icon for a TidBITS Benefactor 2017-05-05 11:20
How it was explained to me is that iOS 10 doesn't load 32 bit libraries until it has to, so running a 32-bit app can easily slow down your entire device depending on how much memory you have and how much you switch apps.
Reply
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-05-05 11:24
Could be, but in practice, I never noticed any change after running such an app on my iPhone 7. Perhaps it had sufficient RAM and CPU power to mask any slowdowns.
Reply
Martin Stoermer  2017-05-05 11:37
Quite a few paid apps on my phone are marked as being on this scrap heap. Some have new versions available with a new name for new $, which I'm a bit grumpy about. In the case of the free ones it's a bit bit annoying but meh.
Reply
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-05-05 11:41
I totally understand and empathize with the irritation of needing to buy new apps, but you should lay that blame squarely at Apple's feet, since they created a situation where developers have no choice but to chase new sales instead of supporting loyal customers. If developers were allowed to charge for upgrades, there would be financial incentive to keep up with existing apps.
Reply
Frans Moquette  2017-05-05 19:01
I agree. With non-paid updates/upgrades Apple has done developers a big disservice. But not only developers, users also.
When you have to switch to a new app, you cannot acces your data in the old app, unless the data is in a cloud storage or the developer has provided a way to transfer it. If the old app does not work anymore on the new OS, you would loose all your data if you were not able to transfer it before the app stopped working
Not a great user experience I would think, for which only Apple is to blame.
Reply
Christopher Smith  2017-05-05 19:33
While I can certainly understand that developers wish they could charge for upgrades (and why it incentivizes improvements to apps), it seems to me that allowing one's app to languish into obsolescence will definitely inhibit future sales.
Reply
JohnB (SciFiOne)   2017-05-05 13:43
I knew Glyder would stop working some day. Oh well. But it will be a while yet since I gave up and now only update software and hardware when I have to. Not as secure, but less expensive and so much easier (except that I make even more offline backups to be safe).
Reply
Anonymous  2017-05-05 14:55
What I would like to comment on is have an iPhone 4s iPad 4/128 both still running iOS 9.3.5. I have been reluctant to move the iPad to iOS 10, I keep erasing the software update (hanging in storage) because of the tricks Apple keeps trying to make me update the iPad 4. Since I have a fixed income and cannot see sense in a new iPhone 5s or 4SE that are 64bit and I haven't been won over with possibilities iOS 10, and without possible compatibility between devices. So this is what I am wondering?

1.What if I update one but not the other, anyone with insight or expertise foresee problems between iProducts?

2.This is in reference to the below info (under FYI), if I update the iPad to 10, I know I cannot go back is it worth it. Any help?

3.Since this is a sandbox world closing in, is it time to just freeze my technology now before it made useless by having to afford the latest and greatest Apple product (or Microsoft)every 2-5 years?

Just an FYI: Also my two Mac Pros are is similar place one a 2006/8 2,1 I upgrade the hardware my self to an 8-core so I frozen myself to 10.9.5 world with (64on32) and the used 2010 5,1 model can run 10.11 or 10.12 which seem to iffy, with all the beta crashing of Sierra I had.. At least I can roll back to my macOS of choice 10.9.5 on a different boot drive of the Mac Pro 5,1.

~Barry
Reply
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-05-05 16:45
It's hard to make concrete recommendations without knowing all the details, but it sounds like it might make sense to keep iOS 9.3.5 on both your devices, particularly if that matches with your Mac Pros and the equivalent version of iTunes (honestly, I don't know what versions match up offhand).

If you start upgrading things piecemeal, you will end up in a situation where something won't talk to something else, but it's hard to predict how that will happen.

The main thing to be aware of is that you aren't getting security updates, so you should be extra careful to avoid dodgy parts of the Internet.

At some point, some hardware will probably fail and force you to get something new, and that may be the event that encourages upgrading everything to the latest and greatest.
Reply
Derek Roff  An apple icon for a TidBITS Contributor 2017-05-05 16:23
"The number next to Applications is the total number of apps installed, but when you tap Applications to see what’s inside, you see a list of 32-bit apps that have no updates available. "

I'm not seeing exactly what you describe in the article, on my iPad 4 with iOS 10.3.1. When I tap on Applications, I see the number of apps (100), and "inside", I see the text you list about "These apps may slow down your iPad...". No app names appear directly below that. Then I see in grey text "Updates available". Below that are app names, including apps that I upgraded today. I haven't counted, but I think all 100 apps might appear in this group. This includes major apps like App Store, Remote, FaceTime, Google, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Dropbox, etc. It doesn't make sense to me that these are all 32-bit applications, but it's likely that some of the apps I have installed are. I haven't been able to guess the ordering system for this list. It isn't alphabetical. It isn't by age, install date, or most recent update.

Tapping an arrow next to most apps will take me to the App Store, and show me that no update is available. A few say that the app is not available in the App Store. Below the last app on this list is grey text saying "No Updates Available". There are no apps listed under these words.

Can you give us a few more words about this app list, and how to interpret the groupings and ordering? Thanks.
Reply
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-05-05 16:41
My best guess is that it's confused. :-) What I'd try is going to the App Store app, making sure that everything is updated, and then restart the iPhone (hold down both buttons until it restarts).
Reply
Derek Roff  An apple icon for a TidBITS Contributor 2017-05-05 17:15
Thanks for your response, Adam. A restart changed nothing for me, and the App Store shows no updates available. I guess I will wait and see what happens with the next iOS upgrade.
Reply
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-05-05 17:17
The other thing you could try is signing out in Settings > iTunes & App Stores. Then sign back in and see if it has figured things out better.
Reply
Timothy Pearson  2017-05-05 16:22
Reading TidBITS in Apple News doesn't work for me. Following your prescription, I added it to my favorites; but it only shows one article since 3 October 2016, and several unrelated articles about "Tidbits" from other sites.

If the iOS app stops working, I guess I will have to use the webpage instead.
Reply
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-05-05 16:47
It sounds like your search hit "Tidbits" as a topic, rather than "TidBITS" as the publication. Try again, and make sure the one you're selecting has our capitalization. Tap it, and make sure it's our content, then tap the heart icon at the top right.
Reply
brent  2017-05-05 18:18
thanks guys! guess i wasn't the only one to ask, lol. i liked the app, really just to catch specific articles i see noted in FB or tweets. but the apple news will do. irony, i had never used apple news until now. keep up the good work, you are still my "go to" resource.
Reply
Roland G  2017-05-05 19:28
I'm an iOS developer since 2009. I have updated many apps to support 64bit and it really isn't a big deal. The developers of these apps just need to update their apps to support both 32/64 and all is well. At some point Apple needs to move on with their OS and I fully support that. If you don't want to update to 11, don't update, simple as that.
Reply
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Add a comment
 