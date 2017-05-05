Apple to Deprecate TidBITS News and Other 32-bit iOS Apps

I appear to be one of the 50 daily users and have appreciated having a one-stop shop for TidBits content.
Thank you for stepping through the Apple News/RSS alternative, which I'll do today.
Farewell, TidBits News app!
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Apple's News app should work just fine for you.
Not if you're in Canada. The iOS News app still isn't available here. Probably because we don't have 'Fake News'.
Oddly, the News widget does appear on my Today page, and the -1 Home page. But there's no way to control the sources of the news feeds it uses.
Still? Sheesh... sorry about that. Reeder or Feedly should work in that case.
I seem to be one of the 50 also, but also no Apple News app on my iPad. I'm in The Netherlands (aka Holland). I do have Newsify, will that work? Otherwise, back to reading with Safari?
I haven't used Newsify, but from what I see on their product page, yes, it should work. Just get the RSS feed URL from the RSS link in the upper left of our Web site (full text for TidBITS members). Safari's Reader view does a pretty good job too for individual articles.
How it was explained to me is that iOS 10 doesn't load 32 bit libraries until it has to, so running a 32-bit app can easily slow down your entire device depending on how much memory you have and how much you switch apps.
Could be, but in practice, I never noticed any change after running such an app on my iPhone 7. Perhaps it had sufficient RAM and CPU power to mask any slowdowns.
Quite a few paid apps on my phone are marked as being on this scrap heap. Some have new versions available with a new name for new $, which I'm a bit grumpy about. In the case of the free ones it's a bit bit annoying but meh.
I totally understand and empathize with the irritation of needing to buy new apps, but you should lay that blame squarely at Apple's feet, since they created a situation where developers have no choice but to chase new sales instead of supporting loyal customers. If developers were allowed to charge for upgrades, there would be financial incentive to keep up with existing apps.
I agree. With non-paid updates/upgrades Apple has done developers a big disservice. But not only developers, users also.
When you have to switch to a new app, you cannot acces your data in the old app, unless the data is in a cloud storage or the developer has provided a way to transfer it. If the old app does not work anymore on the new OS, you would loose all your data if you were not able to transfer it before the app stopped working
Not a great user experience I would think, for which only Apple is to blame.
While I can certainly understand that developers wish they could charge for upgrades (and why it incentivizes improvements to apps), it seems to me that allowing one's app to languish into obsolescence will definitely inhibit future sales.
I knew Glyder would stop working some day. Oh well. But it will be a while yet since I gave up and now only update software and hardware when I have to. Not as secure, but less expensive and so much easier (except that I make even more offline backups to be safe).
What I would like to comment on is have an iPhone 4s iPad 4/128 both still running iOS 9.3.5. I have been reluctant to move the iPad to iOS 10, I keep erasing the software update (hanging in storage) because of the tricks Apple keeps trying to make me update the iPad 4. Since I have a fixed income and cannot see sense in a new iPhone 5s or 4SE that are 64bit and I haven't been won over with possibilities iOS 10, and without possible compatibility between devices. So this is what I am wondering?
1.What if I update one but not the other, anyone with insight or expertise foresee problems between iProducts?
2.This is in reference to the below info (under FYI), if I update the iPad to 10, I know I cannot go back is it worth it. Any help?
3.Since this is a sandbox world closing in, is it time to just freeze my technology now before it made useless by having to afford the latest and greatest Apple product (or Microsoft)every 2-5 years?
Just an FYI: Also my two Mac Pros are is similar place one a 2006/8 2,1 I upgrade the hardware my self to an 8-core so I frozen myself to 10.9.5 world with (64on32) and the used 2010 5,1 model can run 10.11 or 10.12 which seem to iffy, with all the beta crashing of Sierra I had.. At least I can roll back to my macOS of choice 10.9.5 on a different boot drive of the Mac Pro 5,1.
~Barry
It's hard to make concrete recommendations without knowing all the details, but it sounds like it might make sense to keep iOS 9.3.5 on both your devices, particularly if that matches with your Mac Pros and the equivalent version of iTunes (honestly, I don't know what versions match up offhand).
If you start upgrading things piecemeal, you will end up in a situation where something won't talk to something else, but it's hard to predict how that will happen.
The main thing to be aware of is that you aren't getting security updates, so you should be extra careful to avoid dodgy parts of the Internet.
At some point, some hardware will probably fail and force you to get something new, and that may be the event that encourages upgrading everything to the latest and greatest.
"The number next to Applications is the total number of apps installed, but when you tap Applications to see what’s inside, you see a list of 32-bit apps that have no updates available. "
I'm not seeing exactly what you describe in the article, on my iPad 4 with iOS 10.3.1. When I tap on Applications, I see the number of apps (100), and "inside", I see the text you list about "These apps may slow down your iPad...". No app names appear directly below that. Then I see in grey text "Updates available". Below that are app names, including apps that I upgraded today. I haven't counted, but I think all 100 apps might appear in this group. This includes major apps like App Store, Remote, FaceTime, Google, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Dropbox, etc. It doesn't make sense to me that these are all 32-bit applications, but it's likely that some of the apps I have installed are. I haven't been able to guess the ordering system for this list. It isn't alphabetical. It isn't by age, install date, or most recent update.
Tapping an arrow next to most apps will take me to the App Store, and show me that no update is available. A few say that the app is not available in the App Store. Below the last app on this list is grey text saying "No Updates Available". There are no apps listed under these words.
Can you give us a few more words about this app list, and how to interpret the groupings and ordering? Thanks.
My best guess is that it's confused. :-) What I'd try is going to the App Store app, making sure that everything is updated, and then restart the iPhone (hold down both buttons until it restarts).
Thanks for your response, Adam. A restart changed nothing for me, and the App Store shows no updates available. I guess I will wait and see what happens with the next iOS upgrade.
The other thing you could try is signing out in Settings > iTunes & App Stores. Then sign back in and see if it has figured things out better.
Reading TidBITS in Apple News doesn't work for me. Following your prescription, I added it to my favorites; but it only shows one article since 3 October 2016, and several unrelated articles about "Tidbits" from other sites.
If the iOS app stops working, I guess I will have to use the webpage instead.
It sounds like your search hit "Tidbits" as a topic, rather than "TidBITS" as the publication. Try again, and make sure the one you're selecting has our capitalization. Tap it, and make sure it's our content, then tap the heart icon at the top right.
thanks guys! guess i wasn't the only one to ask, lol. i liked the app, really just to catch specific articles i see noted in FB or tweets. but the apple news will do. irony, i had never used apple news until now. keep up the good work, you are still my "go to" resource.
I'm an iOS developer since 2009. I have updated many apps to support 64bit and it really isn't a big deal. The developers of these apps just need to update their apps to support both 32/64 and all is well. At some point Apple needs to move on with their OS and I fully support that. If you don't want to update to 11, don't update, simple as that.
The writing is on the wall for 32-bit iOS apps that haven’t seen updates in years — they will stop working in a future version of iOS. That includes the TidBITS News app that a few people still use. Happily, you can easily replace it with any RSS reader, including Apple’s built-in News app.