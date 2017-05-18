 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Watchlist | 18 May 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (1)

iTunes 12.6.1

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Apple has issued iTunes 12.6.1, which includes unspecified “minor app and performance improvements.” If you see any changes in user interface or behavior, let us know in the comments. In other news, Microsoft’s Build conference announced that Apple will make iTunes (and Apple Music) available on and Windows 10 S via the Windows Store by the end of this year (see this Ars Technica article for more details). (Free, 270 MB via direct download or Software Update, release notes, 10.9.5+)

 

Fujitsu ScanSnap Scanners — Save your business time and money
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
 

Comments about iTunes 12.6.1

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Anonymous  2017-05-21 16:57
after over two years, itunes no longer automagically rates my albums for me. i filed #23003546 on 06oct15, immediately closed as a duplicate of
#6171846. apparently #6171846 is still open but i've restarted itunes several times just for grins and the automagic ratings have not occurred.
Reply
 