Security Update 2017-002 (Yosemite and El Capitan)

Apple has released Security Update 2017-002 for OS X 10.10 Yosemite and 10.11 El Capitan, patching security vulnerabilities that the company also addressed in macOS 10.12.5 Sierra (see “Apple Releases macOS 10.12.5, iOS 10.3.2, watchOS 3.2.2, and tvOS 10.2.1,” 15 May 2017). Among much else, the security update addresses a memory consumption issue that could lead to arbitrary code execution, fixes validation issues that could allow an application to read restricted memory, and resolves a memory corruption issue that could allow an app to escape its sandbox. (Free. For 10.10.5 Yosemite, 421.1 MB; for 10.11.6 El Capitan, 710.6 MB; security content release notes)
