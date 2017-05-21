Things 3.0.2

Cultured Code has released Things 3.0, a major new release that introduces a completely redesigned user interface for improved workflows and clarity. The task manager adds a number of new features, including project headings (enabling you to create categories), checklists to break down the details of a task, time-based reminders, and calendar integration for viewing your schedule for today and the upcoming week. The release also adds natural language recognition that detects your typing and completes it (such as “Tom(orrow)”), enables you to open multiple projects in their own windows, and adds app-wide tag filters that display all items across all projects and areas.

Shortly after this release, Cultured Code issued two maintenance releases — version 3.0.1 to address minor post-launch fixes and version 3.0.2 to fix several instances of crashes and resolve an issue that prevented the OmniFocus import script from importing deferred projects.

For those with a Things 2 license, there is no upgrade pricing option to move to Things 3. However, Cultured Code is offering Things 3 at $39.99 (a 20% discount) through 26 May 2017, and a 15-day free trial is available from the Cultured Code Web site. Cultured Code has also updated its iOS apps to version 3.0.2 and discounted them by 20% for the same time period as the Mac app discount (pricing Things 3 for iPhone at $7.99 and Things 3 for iPad at $15.99). ($49.99 new from the Mac App Store, 12.1 MB, release notes, 10.11+)