 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Watchlist | 21 May 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (2)

Things 3.0.2

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Cultured Code has released Things 3.0, a major new release that introduces a completely redesigned user interface for improved workflows and clarity. The task manager adds a number of new features, including project headings (enabling you to create categories), checklists to break down the details of a task, time-based reminders, and calendar integration for viewing your schedule for today and the upcoming week. The release also adds natural language recognition that detects your typing and completes it (such as “Tom(orrow)”), enables you to open multiple projects in their own windows, and adds app-wide tag filters that display all items across all projects and areas.

Shortly after this release, Cultured Code issued two maintenance releases — version 3.0.1 to address minor post-launch fixes and version 3.0.2 to fix several instances of crashes and resolve an issue that prevented the OmniFocus import script from importing deferred projects.

For those with a Things 2 license, there is no upgrade pricing option to move to Things 3. However, Cultured Code is offering Things 3 at $39.99 (a 20% discount) through 26 May 2017, and a 15-day free trial is available from the Cultured Code Web site. Cultured Code has also updated its iOS apps to version 3.0.2 and discounted them by 20% for the same time period as the Mac app discount (pricing Things 3 for iPhone at $7.99 and Things 3 for iPad at $15.99). ($49.99 new from the Mac App Store, 12.1 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

 

READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to David Leibowitz, Jon Evers, Steve Hodgson, and Jean
Mosher for their generous support!
 

Comments about Things 3.0.2

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Daniel TidBits Kegan  2017-05-21 23:49
I infer data is not portable between Things 2 and Things 3, but helpful to have that explicitly confirmed or corrected. Eg between mixture of Macs and or iOS 2/3.
Reply
Agen Schmitz  An apple icon for a Friend of TidBITS 2017-05-21 23:58
I apologize - I've tried to make it more clear that there is no upgrade pricing for those with a Things 2 license. You should be able to bring your data from version 2 to version 3.
Reply
 