OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.0.4

With the release of version 5.0.4, the Omni Group continues to refine the two editions of OminOutliner (Essentials and Pro) after the recent major upgrade (see "OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.0.1," 7 April 2017). Both editions of the outlining and information organization app bring refinements to the Paste function, enabling Paste to function in the Save panel and document name popover (allowing TextExpander to work in these cases), plus correctly pasting content copied from Nisus Writer and Google Chrome’s address bar without styles.

The updates also fix issues related to exporting to Microsoft Word .docx and Excel .xlsx formats, count Note content in Document Stats when the column displaying the note icons is hidden, and ensure that password protected documents exported to non-OmniOutliner file formats correctly leave out the unencrypted output. OmniOutliner 5 is available from the Mac App Store as a free download (providing a 2-week free trial) with options for unlocking Essentials and Pro features at $9.99 and $59.99 respectively. ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, $4.99/$29.99 upgrades, free updates from version 5, 26.9 MB, release notes, 10.11+)