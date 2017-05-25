Bare Bones Software has released BBEdit 11.6.6 with a number of bug fixes and refinements for the venerable text editor. The update works around a crash that would occur when starting up after an OS update, deals with an OS performance problem that would slow application startup, fixes a bug where the Open File in BBEdit service would “inappropriately refuse to do so,” and resolves an issue where the desired default formatting for video tags was not applied by the “Pretty Print” formatting option. ($49.99, free update, 14.0 MB, release notes, 10.9.5+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
BBEdit 11.6.6
READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Michihiro Matsuda, Ed Coia, Alfred Hauk, and Nancy
Andreasen for their generous support!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Michihiro Matsuda, Ed Coia, Alfred Hauk, and Nancy
Andreasen for their generous support!
Comments about BBEdit 11.6.6
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.