Apple has released iMovie 10.1.6, improving stability when updating libraries created with earlier versions of iMovie and addressing an issue that could lower the volume of clips after transitions. Note that Apple recently made current iLife and iWork apps entirely free for all users (including iMovie; see “iLife and iWork Apps Now Free for Everyone,” 20 April 2017). (Free from the Mac App Store, 2.15 GB, 10.11.2+)
