Quicken Inc. has released version 4.5.6 of its Quicken 2017 for Mac financial management app to improve the loan details screen and add the capability to pay from an investment account. The update also fixes an issue where quotes would start downloading after clicking Pay Now using Online Bill Pay, resolves a bug that caused online bill payments to sometimes be off by a penny due to a rounding error, and fixes a data integrity issue that changed transaction totals to match an incorrect single split amount (resulting in an incorrect account balance). ($74.99 new from Quicken Web site and Mac App Store, free update from Quicken 2017, release notes, 10.10+)
Quicken 2017 for Mac 4.5.6
Comments about Quicken 2017 for Mac 4.5.6
