Comments about Quicken 2017 for Mac 4.5.6

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Improves the loan details screen and adds the capability to pay from an investment account. ($74.99 new, free update from Quicken 2017)