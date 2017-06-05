Apple TV to Get Amazon Prime Video and More Later in 2017

The first big announcement from Apple’s WWDC keynote is that the Apple TV will at long last get an Amazon Prime Video app. That’s huge for fans of Amazon-exclusive shows like “Bosch,” “The Man in the High Castle,” and “Transparent.” In a tweet, Amazon confirmed that the new app will also integrate with the TV app in tvOS.





That’s the good news. The bad news is that the Amazon Prime Video app won’t be available until later this year. Worse, Apple had nothing else to say about the Apple TV until, again, later this year.

This is a bittersweet announcement for Apple TV fans. Amazon Prime Video has been on the top of many users’ wishlists since the debut of tvOS, but it’s disappointing that Apple didn’t show the platform much love at WWDC. Developers haven’t shown much interest in tvOS, in part because users haven’t jumped on the tvOS app bandwagon, which might have dampened Apple’s enthusiasm for talking about tvOS at a developer conference.

We hope that Apple has more in the works for the Apple TV in 2017, such as integration of Netflix in the TV app and two-way integration with the new Siri-enabled HomePod smart speaker that Apple also announced during the WWDC keynote. You should be able to control your Apple TV via Siri through the HomePod, and the HomePod should be able to play audio from the Apple TV, much as Google is doing with its integration of Google Home and Chromecast devices (“Google Aims to Attract Apple Users with Google I/O Announcements,” 22 May 2017).