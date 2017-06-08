Apple has released GarageBand 10.2 with an improved user interface and added support for the 2016 MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar. The update also adds three new Drummers who play percussion in Pop, Songwriter, and Latin styles; provides new Drummer loops that you can customize for your song; and enables you to add new tracks to an existing project using GarageBand for iOS on your iPhone or iPad. (Free from the Mac App Store, free update, 997 MB, 10.11+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
GarageBand 10.2
READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Ronald Stephens, Mark Alexander, Yvonne Bowers, and
Lance Levine for their generous support!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Ronald Stephens, Mark Alexander, Yvonne Bowers, and
Lance Levine for their generous support!
Comments about GarageBand 10.2
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.