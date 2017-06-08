 
GarageBand 10.2

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Apple has released GarageBand 10.2 with an improved user interface and added support for the 2016 MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar. The update also adds three new Drummers who play percussion in Pop, Songwriter, and Latin styles; provides new Drummer loops that you can customize for your song; and enables you to add new tracks to an existing project using GarageBand for iOS on your iPhone or iPad. (Free from the Mac App Store, free update, 997 MB, 10.11+)

 

Comments about GarageBand 10.2

hjtromp  2017-06-13 04:59
I went back to 10.1.
10.2 had some serious flaws on my iMac (mid 2011, 16 GB RAM). The playhead in the Editor flickered and then disappeared, and playing back there were frequent drops in volume. Luckily my mix had no problem going back to 10.1.
