 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
External Links | 08 Jun 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (1)

Apple Announces 2017 Apple Design Award Winners

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

As it does every year, Apple has honored 12 apps with its prestigious Apple Design Awards. Winners this year include the AirMail 3 email client, Enlight photo editor, Elk currency converter, Things 3 task manager, Kitchen Stories recipe app, and Bear writing tool, along with six games. Congratulations to all the winners!Generic Globefollow link

 

Comments about Apple Announces 2017 Apple Design Award Winners

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Peter U  An apple icon for a TidBITS Contributor 2017-06-12 22:13
-- delete --
Reply
 