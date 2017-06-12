Boom 3D 1.0

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Does the app still depend on internet connection?



Version 2 often STOPS WORKING WHEN NOT CONNECTED TO THE NET which is quite bad when I’m travelling and want to watch a DVD or something because sometimes I don’t have internet connection then.



When I complained to Global Delight they just replied that their update mechanism needed internet… SMH … as if the app couldn't just postpone phoning back home until the connection is better.



While I love the app, this is a real show stopper for me :-( Reply

Hi, We deeply regret for the inconvenience caused. It is never our intention to upset our users.

The behavior mentioned by you appears once in 15-30 days for validation purpose. Yet, we suggest you to get in touch with our Support Team to check with the test builds and see where things are going wrong.



Boom 2 connects to the Internet from time to time to check for updates. This is because certain users don't update their app, thus leading to bugs with respect to audio on their Mac.



As you already know, Apple also keeps updating the OS X platform and sometimes, this may cause something to break in the software. This is why we also constantly update Boom 2, so that it is always up-to-date and users have the best experience possible.



Do note that, once the check is complete, the app only does so again after a period of time and it isn't constant. Reply

Your reply is TOTALLY UNSATISFYING.



LIKEWISE UNSATISFYING is that your app STOPS WORKING when it cannot connect to the net.



As long as you don't remove this “feature”, your stated “regret” is mere lip service.



Also, trying to to educate me about Apple’s updates is quite impertinent; I’ve been using Macs since 1988 … how about you?



So, please STOP KIDDING ME—I have PAID for the app. There’s NO JUSTIFICATION WHATSOEVER to shut down the perfectly functional app if it cannot connect, it could just phone back home next time it can connect to the net.



The app’s behaviour—and your replies—are UNACCEPTABLE and not the way to treat a long-time paying customer who also purchased Boom! version 1 which, BTW, didn't behave that way. Reply

Update caused startup problem for me. After many hours trying to resolve the issue, I ended up erasing my hard drive and copying my SuperDuper clone to the internal drive before achieving a successful repair. I will remain using Boom 2 and have requested a refund. Reply

Hi, We believe our Support Team got in touch with you. So far, we haven't come across any users complaining such issues. Hence, we request you to continue with the troubleshooting process with us. Reply

Karthik of your support team did contact me and I sent him a screenshot related to my issue. Since I've managed to recover use of my computer, I really don't have the time to troubleshoot your application. I'm certain that the issue will eventually be resolved but I've already wasted to many frustrating hours being an unwilling beta tester. Reply

I bought the upgrade and tried to install Boom 3D. It gets to the point where I need to authorize the install, I do so and it then goes back to a install window which needs authorization. A continuous loop which I have to quit out of the install process to break. Rebooting my machine gets me back to the same install window. I emailed tech support, got an automated reply and have not heard anything else since early last week. I used Easy Find to locate and delete all Boom related files one my machine. The upgrade was a total waste of money. Reply

Hi, I am really sorry about the installation issue, I completely understand how frustrated you are. I’d be frustrated too.

Could you please send us a screenshot of the issue mentioned? I am getting this handled for you right now.

Again, Apologies for this, again I make sure we get it fixed ASAP.



