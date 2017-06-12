Boom 3D v1.0

Global Delight introduces Boom 3D, the new version of its volume booster and equalizer app (previously titled Boom 2) that now delivers immersive a 3D virtual surround audio experience that’s ideal for use with headphones. According to the press release, Boom 3D “self-calibrates to the type of Mac it runs on” to provide a personalized audio experience. The app also now features a built-in Mini Audio Player that enables you to drag and drop songs to play in surround sound, application level volume control, a new Boom Volume Controller that works with the Controlled Boost feature to adjust system volume, application level volume control, and a wide number of equalizer presets that can be fine-tuned.

Boom 3D is priced at $16.99, but Global Delight is offering a 33 percent discount for a limited time when purchased through the Global Delight Web site. Existing Boom 2 users are eligible for a 60 percent discount ($6.80) through the Global Delight storefront. If you purchased Boom 2 via the Mac App Store, you can contact Global Delight support with your purchase receipt to receive the upgrade discount. A 15-day free trial is available. ($16.99 new from Global Delight and the Mac App Store, $6.80 upgrade, 22.2 MB, release notes, 10.10.3+)



