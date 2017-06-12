 
Watchlist | 12 Jun 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (1)

Boom 3D v1.0

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Global Delight introduces Boom 3D, the new version of its volume booster and equalizer app (previously titled Boom 2) that now delivers immersive a 3D virtual surround audio experience that’s ideal for use with headphones. According to the press release, Boom 3D “self-calibrates to the type of Mac it runs on” to provide a personalized audio experience. The app also now features a built-in Mini Audio Player that enables you to drag and drop songs to play in surround sound, application level volume control, a new Boom Volume Controller that works with the Controlled Boost feature to adjust system volume, application level volume control, and a wide number of equalizer presets that can be fine-tuned.

Boom 3D is priced at $16.99, but Global Delight is offering a 33 percent discount for a limited time when purchased through the Global Delight Web site. Existing Boom 2 users are eligible for a 60 percent discount ($6.80) through the Global Delight storefront. If you purchased Boom 2 via the Mac App Store, you can contact Global Delight support with your purchase receipt to receive the upgrade discount. A 15-day free trial is available. ($16.99 new from Global Delight and the Mac App Store, $6.80 upgrade, 22.2 MB, release notes, 10.10.3+)


 

Comments about Boom 3D v1.0

Bonobo  2017-06-12 09:04
Does the app still depend on internet connection?

Version 2 often STOPS WORKING WHEN NOT CONNECTED TO THE NET which is quite bad when I’m travelling and want to watch a DVD or something because sometimes I don’t have internet connection then.

When I complained to Global Delight they just replied that their update mechanism needed internet… SMH … as if the app couldn't just postpone phoning back home until the connection is better.

While I love the app, this is a real show stopper for me :-(
