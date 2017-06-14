Pages 6.2, Numbers 4.2, and Keynote 7.2 for Mac

Apple has released updates to its trio of iWork apps for the Mac — Pages 6.2, Numbers 4.2, and Keynote 7.2 — with all three receiving the capability to reply to comments (with each person in the thread receiving a unique color and author identification) and the addition of a library with over 500 professionally drawn shapes (in categories such as objects, animals, nature, transportation, arts, and more). The three iWork apps also receive a new Auto-Correction pane that enables you to set up text replacements and more, enhanced support for Hebrew and Arabic languages, and improved Stock and Currency functions that return data from the previous market day’s close.

Pages improves on its desktop publishing powers by returning the capability to add linked text boxes (missing since the release of version 5.0, as noted by Michael Cohen at the Take Control Blog), and adding support for exporting documents as fixed layout ePub books. Additionally, Numbers adds support for print preview in collaborative spreadsheets, while Keynote enables you to scroll anywhere with new pan and zoom options plus edit presenter notes while displaying slides in Light Table view. The iOS editions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote also get updated to version 3.2 with the same additions and improvements as their Mac counterparts. (Free for all apps; Pages, 237 MB; Numbers, 176 MB; Keynote, 474 MB; all three require 10.12+)