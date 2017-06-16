Thirty years (!) after its introduction, Ergonis Software has released PopChar X 8.0, a major update to the character discovery utility that enables you to create custom layouts and link fonts to preferred layouts (such as linking the Apple Color Emoji font to the new built-in Emoji layout). PopChar X 8.0 now finds and presents ligatures available in fonts, shows recently used characters in a dedicated group at the top of the character table, displays the number of installed fonts and font families in the PopChar About window, supports skin tone variants of “zero-width joiner” emoji sequences, and fixes a bug that prevented removal of certain characters from the Favorites group.

PopChar X 8.0 is a free upgrade for those who purchased a license for PopChar X 7 on or after 1 September 2016, and upgrade pricing is available for owners of older licenses (visit the Ergonis Web site’s online store and enter your license key to find your pricing). (€29.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 5.0 MB, release notes, 10.6+)