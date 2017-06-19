Eastgate Systems has released Tinderbox 7.1, which now fetches styled text from DEVONthink (requires DEVONthink Pro Office 2.9.11 or later). The note-taking assistant also improves performance, lets you collapse the text pane completely, improves scaling of XY plots to draw the point at the right edge of the graph properly, adds support for multi-character cues in Quicklinks, and fixes a bug that prevented URL buttons on attribute browser columns from opening the appropriate link. ($249 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, $98 upgrade, 30.4 MB, 10.10+)
Tinderbox 7.1
