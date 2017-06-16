 
BBEdit 11.6.7

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Bare Bones Software has released BBEdit 11.6.7 with fixes for a smattering of bugs, including one that caused the Perl syntax coloring scanner to get confused by backslash references and another that prevented the Text Options dialog box from accepting changes in the character width for Soft Wrap Text. The update also resolves a couple of crashes — one when closing a multi-file Differences results window and another when rapidly switching between files in a multi-file Differences window.

Finally, if you’re running the pre-release version of macOS 10.13 High Sierra (see “Tripping to macOS 10.13 High Sierra,” 5 June 2017), the long-standing text editor no longer attempts to use the built-in Consolas for BBEdit font due to the operating system’s refusal to load it. ($49.99, free update, 14.0 MB, release notes, 10.9.5+)

 

Comments about BBEdit 11.6.7

