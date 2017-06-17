The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 2.10, adding an option to the Organization preference pane that shows the Inbox in the Projects sidebar and bringing support for the same
/add and
/paste URLs as the iOS version (as well as navigation links like
/inbox,
/projects, and
/forecast). The task management app also revises its built-in clipping handler for Google Chrome to fix it for users with multiple applications named “Google Chrome” (such as those who run Parallels Desktop), ensures
consistent behavior when outdenting an inbox item or a top-level task in a project, and resolves a bug that could cause OmniFocus to use a keychain item created by the Finder to set your encryption passphrase to an empty string. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from Mac App Store with in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 30.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
