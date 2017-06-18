Microsoft Office 2016 15.35 and Office 2011 14.7.5

Microsoft has issued version 15.35 of its Office 2016 application suite, adding the capability to create email templates in Outlook. The email client also now enables you to request a read receipt or delivery notification, plus improves setup when adding Exchange or Gmail accounts.

Both Office 2016 and version 14.7.5 of Office 2011 receive security updates that resolve remote code execution vulnerabilities (CVE-2017-8509 and CVE-2017-8511) by correcting how Microsoft Office handles files in memory. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)