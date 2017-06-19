 
Apple Music Adds $99 Annual Subscription Option

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

An individual Apple Music subscription costs $9.99 per month ($119.88 per year), but you can now save about 20 percent with Apple’s new $99 annual subscription. For some people, not having to account for monthly credit card charges will be an added bonus. Apple has made the new option a bit hard to find, but 9to5Mac explains how to get it. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t yet offer an annual subscription for family or student plans.favicon follow link

 

Comments about Apple Music Adds $99 Annual Subscription Option

Jim Vance  2017-06-19 19:26
Excellent tip. Thanks, Tidbits!
