Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.6.1, updating the Instant On component to version 8.4.3 to improve audio transmission from VMWare Fusion, FaceTime, and Flash running in Safari. The wireless audio broadcasting app also resolves an audio sync problem that could occur when Airfoil Satellite receives audio from iTunes, fixes a rare bug where partial network packets would break the RTSP connection, and makes further improvements to the audio capture backend. Rogue Amoeba raised the system requirements to a minimum of OS X 10.10 Yosemite. If you’re still running 10.9 Mavericks, you can download Airfoil 5.6.0 from the Rogue Amoeba Legacy page. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.3 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
Airfoil 5.6.1
Comments about Airfoil 5.6.1
