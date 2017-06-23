 
Aeon Timeline 2.2.3

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Aeon Timeline has released version 2.2.3 of its eponymous visual timeline app for writing and project management, fixing a bug that prevented Mac App Store and Setapp versions from syncing with the Ulysses writing app. The update also resolves a potential crash that occurred when importing certain CSV files, addresses a display issue that cut off very long unbroken text strings (such as URLs) instead of wrapping to a new line, and fixes a bug related to tabbing out of the Parent dropdown in the Add Event window. ($50 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 50.0 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

 

Comments about Aeon Timeline 2.2.3

