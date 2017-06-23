Aeon Timeline has released version 2.2.3 of its eponymous visual timeline app for writing and project management, fixing a bug that prevented Mac App Store and Setapp versions from syncing with the Ulysses writing app. The update also resolves a potential crash that occurred when importing certain CSV files, addresses a display issue that cut off very long unbroken text strings (such as URLs) instead of wrapping to a new line, and fixes a bug related to tabbing out of the Parent dropdown in the Add Event window. ($50 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 50.0 MB, release notes, 10.11+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Aeon Timeline 2.2.3
READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Johanna Rothman, Gordon Moynes, Etienne Girardet,
and Roger Parish for their generous support!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Johanna Rothman, Gordon Moynes, Etienne Girardet,
and Roger Parish for their generous support!
Comments about Aeon Timeline 2.2.3
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.