ExtraBITS for 26 June 2017

We have two ExtraBITS commemorating the 10th anniversary of the iPhone: veteran technology journalists gathered to discuss how the iPhone has changed the world, and former Apple executive Scott Forstall appeared onstage at the Computer History Museum to discuss the iPhone’s origins and more.

The iPhone at 10 -- Believe it or not, the iPhone has been on the market for 10 years! To mark the occasion, tech journalist David Pogue reunited with the three other journalists who were given pre-release review iPhones by Apple: Steven Levy, Ed Baig, and Walt Mossberg. Although the iPhone would end up changing the world, that wasn’t apparent at first. “After three days, I was ready to throw this thing out of the window for trying to type on glass,” Mossberg quipped. But has Apple run out of steam since the debut of the iPhone? Baig rose to Apple’s defense. “How often can you come out with something that changes the world? I mean, we’re all unfair, perhaps, in the media sometimes. Oh, they haven’t had a hit lately. Well, who else had a hit lately? It’s not an easy thing to do.”

Read/post comments

Scott Forstall Interviewed at the Computer Museum -- To commemorate the iPhone’s 10th anniversary, Scott Forstall, Apple’s former Senior Vice President of iOS Software, sat down for an interview with journalist John Markoff at the Computer History Museum. Forstall told stories about the origins of the iPhone and how Steve Jobs saved his life.

Read/post comments