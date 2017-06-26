TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 26 June 2017

LaunchBar 6.9 -- Objective Development has released LaunchBar 6.9 with improvements to its appearance, including a new default theme, reorganized themes, and a modernized design for the Index window. The update also adds support for the Things 3 task manager (see “Things 3.0.2,” 21 May 2017), including actions for opening lists and an improved Add to Things action that accepts multiple lines.

The keyboard-based launcher improves indexing and login opening in 1Password (though it removes legacy support for 1Password versions prior to 6.5), hides disabled actions when browsing an application’s associated actions, enhances emoji skin tone support, fixes a bug with the DuckDuckGo action that prevented search results from opening in the default browser, and improves searching within results of custom actions. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.1 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Aeon Timeline 2.2.3 -- Aeon Timeline has released version 2.2.3 of its eponymous visual timeline app for writing and project management, fixing a bug that prevented Mac App Store and Setapp versions from syncing with the Ulysses writing app. The update also resolves a potential crash that occurred when importing certain CSV files, addresses a display issue that cut off very long unbroken text strings (such as URLs) instead of wrapping to a new line, and fixes a bug related to tabbing out of the Parent dropdown in the Add Event window. ($50 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 50.0 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Airfoil 5.6.1 -- Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.6.1, updating the Instant On component to version 8.4.3 to improve audio transmission from VMWare Fusion, FaceTime, and Flash running in Safari. The wireless audio broadcasting app also resolves an audio sync problem that could occur when Airfoil Satellite receives audio from iTunes, fixes a rare bug where partial network packets would break the RTSP connection, and makes further improvements to the audio capture backend. Rogue Amoeba raised the system requirements to a minimum of OS X 10.10 Yosemite. If you’re still running 10.9 Mavericks, you can download Airfoil 5.6.0 from the Rogue Amoeba Legacy page. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.3 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

