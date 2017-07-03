TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 3 July 2017

Transmit 4.4.13 -- Panic has released Transmit 4.4.13 to remove support for a now-deprecated Dropbox API for syncing favorites. Panic promises to introduce its own synchronization service, called Panic Sync, in the forthcoming Transmit 5. Other changes in Transmit 4.4.13 include improved behavior when adding new custom Amazon S3 Upload Headers and strengthened security during the auto-update process. ($34 new from Panic and the Mac App Store, free update, 30.2 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Read/post comments about Transmit 4.4.13.

Moneydance 2017.3 -- The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2017.3 with improved computer-to-computer syncing and smoother setup of synced computers. The personal finance manager gains a new text file importer that can handle CSV, tab-delimited, and other formats with automatic delimiter, field type, and date format detection, as well as duplicate detection and elimination, automatic category guessing, and description cleanups. The update also improves automatic merging of downloaded transactions, moves to the Dropbox v2 API, enhances security by removing all traces of previous encryption passphrases, fixes a bug that displayed dividend reinvestments as regular dividends, improves scripting with Python, and updates the trusted certificate list to enable connections to more banks. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, $24.99 upgrade from versions previous to Moneydance 2015, 96.8 MB, release notes, 10.7+)

Read/post comments about Moneydance 2017.3.

MoneyWiz 2.6 -- SilverWiz has released version 2.6 of MoneyWiz with added investment account functionality that supports over 3700 institutions. MoneyWiz automatically refreshes the values of your holdings once per hour; supports stocks, bonds, options, ETFs, precious metals, and other commodities; and can handle all types of investment/brokerage accounts, including retirement accounts (IRA, 401k), self-managed accounts, and more. Because support for investment accounts requires a new database structure, you’ll need to update MoneyWiz for iOS to version 2.6 so that ; continues to work.

The personal finance manager also now marks newly downloaded transactions with “new” in the transaction status flag, fixes a bug related to an incorrect calculation of carried balance when creating a budget, resolves a scaling issue related to fullscreen mode on an iMac with 4K Retina display, and addresses a bug that caused the app to freeze on quit when automatic backup was enabled. ($59.99 annual subscription, free update, 26.3 MB, release notes, 10.8+)

Read/post comments about MoneyWiz 2.6.