Vote for Your Favorite Mac Word Processor

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author and Adam C. Engst Send Email to Author

Word processing apps are as old as the personal computer, but what counts as a “word processor” turns out to be almost as contentious as determining the “best” word processor. In this TidBITS reader survey, our goal is not to crown any particular app but to collect your opinions about those word processors you’ve used.

That said, what does count as a word processor? Plain text editors have been around forever, but when WordStar came out in 1978, it popularized the concept of a word processor: an app that not only let you edit text but take control of how it would appear on the printed page. Although WordStar has been defunct for years, some professional writers still rely on it, most notably George R.R. Martin, author of “A Game of Thrones.”

Although there were plenty of worthy word processors on the Mac early on, including MacWrite, WriteNow, FullWrite Professional, Nisus Writer, and WordPerfect, Microsoft Word eventually came to dominate the market, in part due to running on both the Mac and in Windows. Word’s .doc format is in many ways a de facto standard when it comes to exchanging editable text documents, even when there’s no need for anything beyond plain text. Put simply, for millions of people using Macs and Windows, Microsoft Word is the only app they consider when they want to put words on paper.

In recent years, Word’s fiercest competitor on the Mac is Apple’s Pages, which has had a tumultuous history. As Apple moved toward an iCloud-based strategy that emphasized workflows that could seamlessly switch between macOS and iOS, the Mac and iOS versions of Pages clashed. You could create a document in one version and move it to another, but something often broke in the process. To resolve this, Apple retooled Pages, starting with Pages 5.0 on the Mac. It eliminated most compatibility issues but at the cost of losing many Mac features. Only now, four years later, have the semi-unified Pages apps nearly caught up with the capabilities of Pages 4.3. Since Pages 4.3 still works fine and is widely owned (if not readily available), we separated the versions in the survey.

Of course, as powerful as Word and Pages are, they’re far from the entire story. Numerous lesser-known word processors offer different approaches. Take Control started with Word, switched to Pages, and is now using Nisus Writer Pro because it offers a robust set of writing and document layout tools, solid collaboration features, and most importantly, a full programming language that makes possible things that no other word processor could ever do. But these full-featured programs can be overkill — sometimes a small, focused app like Bean, Growly Write, or Nisus Writer Express is more appropriate. And for those who move in the open-source world, there’s Open Office and its variants.

Apps for Another Survey -- Although we’re happy to add more word processors to the survey, we did have to limit ourselves in a variety of ways to keep the list to a manageable size. To that end, we’re not including online word processors, Markdown-based writing tools, plain text editors, desktop publishing apps, or iOS-only apps. If there’s enough interest, we can run another survey on these categories. Here’s why we’re keeping them out of this survey:

  • Online word processors like Google Docs are great, because they can provide a solid set of word processing tools and powerful collaboration capabilities. But because they’re not Mac apps, they have slightly odd interfaces, lack basic system integrations, and often don’t work at all without an Internet connection. We use Google Docs a lot because of its collaboration tools.

  • Many other writing tools avoid the formatting and layout capabilities of a true word processor, arguing that such gewgaws get in the way of serious writing. If the final destination of your text is a blog, for instance, one of the Markdown-based writing tools like Byword or Ulysses might be perfect for writing with a modicum of styling. There’s nothing wrong with these apps, but they’re not in the same category as Word and Pages.

  • Even simpler are plain text editors, which don’t allow any formatting. They’re still great for writing in Markdown, HTML, LaTeX, or another markup language, but tend to focus on features more of interest to programmers. We’ve long used BBEdit to write and edit TidBITS articles, using Markdown for the eventual formatting on our Web site and Subversion for version control. Tweaky, but effective.

  • Desktop publishing apps go in the other direction, often providing a full word processor within a layout program. Nothing prevents you from writing a simple report in Adobe InDesign, but it’s generally overkill, both in expense and complexity. We adore InDesign, but we wouldn’t pull it out to create a simple document.

  • Finally, although it can be helpful on occasion when a Mac app has a companion iOS version, as Pages and Word do, we’re focusing on the Mac here. Few iOS apps come close to competing with Mac apps for power and ease-of-use, particularly when it comes to writing and editing.

With all that in mind, it’s time to turn to you, the TidBITS reader, and ask you to share your opinions about the word processors you have used on the Mac. We’ll collect and summarize the results, as we did with personal information managers (“Your Favorite Mac Personal Information Managers,” 18 January 2016) and personal finance apps (“Your Favorite Mac Personal Finance Apps,” 29 February 2016). The survey is embedded at the bottom of this article on our Web site or you can navigate to it directly.

Notes on Ratings -- A few important notes before you start clicking your answers:

  • Please rate only those apps with which you have significant personal experience. That means weeks or months of use, not something that you launched once before discovering that it lacked a feature you need. Don’t enter ratings for apps you haven’t used.

  • We’ve listed a lot of apps in the poll, but if we missed the one you use, let us know so we can add it. To keep this manageable, we’re focusing on full-featured, Mac-based word processors. Please don’t suggest Web apps, text editors of any sort, desktop publishing tools, iOS-only apps, or anything that’s not in active development. There’s nothing wrong with these tools, but we have to draw a line in the sand.

  • Some apps will get more votes than others, so when looking at the results, take that into account. A lot of votes may indicate popularity (or a successful attempt to game the system), but an app with just a few highly positive votes is still worth a look.

  • Ratings don’t give a complete picture, so feel free to say what you like or don’t like about apps you use in the comments for this article; we’ve seeded the top-level comment for each app, and please keep your thoughts within the appropriate top-level comment. Searching for the app name will be the fastest way to find its associated comment thread.

We’ll report on the results next week, calling out those apps that garner the most votes and have the highest ratings. Thanks for the help!

 

Comments about Vote for Your Favorite Mac Word Processor

Receive comments via RSS
Derek Davis  2017-07-10 20:49
I initially switched from Word to Open Office to communicate with other poor folk in our rural area who can't afford Word. I found it quite useful and friendly. But gradually I became disenchanted with peculiarities such as (so far as I could discover) not being able to have a continuous-page draft view. But finally, it was a matter of the "help" being close to useless if you wanted to learn how to do something even slightly difficult, such as print out labels. There's no real search function in the help, and the directions are written for other techies, not for average users. So I'm back to Word, which I'm at least more used to.
Mike Vlasman  An apple icon for a TidBITS Contributor 2017-07-10 19:49
LibreOffice lets me open documents created long ago and far away in AppleWorks and ClarisWorks - something I need to do regularly.
Ian  2017-07-10 21:39
LibreOffice receives regular updates and new features. It has a lot of features and to be free and open-source is an amazing tool. I write in Scrivener, but do use LibreOffice for layout and tweaking depending on my final output format.
dshelbyd  An apple icon for a TidBITS Supporter 2017-07-10 22:14
LibreOffice is my cross-platform go-to suite. I have used it and the predecessor OpenOffice for maybe 20 years, starting with linux. I long for a robust iOS app equivalent for "Open in" AND edit purposes. Right now LO is frustratingly slow to open on a Mac, even when initialized upon boot. Once open, however, it sings.
Nik Friedman TeBockhorst  2017-07-10 22:25
MW is the spiritual successor to WriteNow, but it's unfortunate that it's proven to not be a terribly profitable app, having languished for some years with minimal updates and drastically reduced pricing. (it's part of nearly every cheap app bundle offer.) Buy its fast, easy to use, and has the features most writers or students might need.
Dennis Fazio  2017-07-10 15:59
The most aggravating when it comes to mysterious formatting; can be very complex. Figuring out how to do something can be difficult even for veterans and near power users. Various controls are all over the place (in preferences, different places on the ribbon bar, etc.)
Jeff Hecht  2017-07-10 16:54
Bluntly, a mess. Too many features duplicated in too many places, making it unwieldy and maddening to use. I have lost track of how many fonts it has accumulated, and how many styles build up on the selection menu. Features are poorly documented at best.
cafeface  2017-07-10 20:37
I first used a "liberated" prototype of Word in 1984. At the time, a marked improvement over MacWrite. It's devolved since then. What I learned in previous versions either breaks in the new one, or gets lost in the changed menus, dialogs, … It's not the mess it is in Windows, but it's still a far cry from what Macintosh software can be.
president339  2017-07-10 21:19
Using MS Office since 1998 and be very used to it. However there are some flaws but most importantly is that it without confusion or special complexity allows Mail Merge Manager. Apple does not even has i. We often need this specific feature and that make it most usefully to us.
Mark Solocinski  An apple icon for a TidBITS Supporter 2017-07-10 20:19
It'd be great if it was under better than perpetual maintenance mode. However, the new beta based off LibreOffice does show some promise.
Michael E. Cohen  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-07-10 16:54
Essential for me, because the Take Control book authoring workflow requires it! That said, at different times the Take Control workflow has required Pages and MS Word; I much prefer writing my Take Control books with Nisus.
Jeff Hecht  2017-07-10 16:56
A workhorse, and as a full-time writer my choice for all writing that doesn't specifically require MS-Word details such as equations or certain formatting.
Mark Solocinski  An apple icon for a TidBITS Supporter 2017-07-10 20:16
I've tried all the major word processors and this is the one for me. It has a really nice balance of features and doesn't use any proprietary file formats.
Bob Stern  2017-07-10 20:21
I hope this long comment is useful:

Nisus has the power of MS Word with an interface that I find much easier to learn and use.

Nisus has a much more powerful and versatile "Find-and-Replace" than MS Word or any other word processor. You may not think you need this extra power, but you’ll find more and more uses for it.

Styles and Cross-References are simple and logical.

Nisus’ native format is RTF, which MS Word can open, edit and save natively, making it great for editing documents jointly with Word users (Windows and Mac), including “Comments” and “Track Changes”. When I send Nisus documents to Word users, they think I used Word — no need to import and export as in Pages. (Alternatively, if you do need to import or export DOC or DOCX, Nisus includes the conversion routines from LibreOffice. Graphics importing can be troublesome, but all other complex formatting imports correctly.)

Bookmarks, Comments and Track Changes can be viewed in a sidebar or hidden.
Bob Stern  2017-07-10 20:26
In addition to “Track Changes”, there is an excellent “Compare Documents” macro that allows you to compare any two documents. It produces a third document showing additions highlighted in green and deletions in red. You can choose whether changes should be marked word-for-word or by longer clauses. I find it very useful to run the comparison both ways. I don’t believe Word gives you this choice.

Compared to Apple Pages, additional advantages of Nisus are:
1. You can use shortcut keys instead of the mouse for almost everything.
2. You can elect to display a document in Draft View, similar to Word’s Web View, in which text wraps to the window and no margins, headers or footers are displayed. Apple Pages lacks this capability, so you’re forced to waste screen space displaying your margins.

Nisus has the best online support forum I’ve seen. If you have a question regarding complex formatting, macros, etc, a Nisus employee (as well as other users) usually responds within 24 hours.
Michael E. Cohen  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-07-10 17:02
Disclosure: I just wrote a book about this app, so I might be biased. Nonetheless, having spent weeks exploring its nooks and crannies, I can truthfully say it is a very capable, surprisingly powerful, and visually attractive app. Most of the features lost in the transition from Pages 4.3 to 5 have now returned. If you gave up on it back then, it's definitely worth another look.
Michael E. Cohen  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-07-10 16:50
I couldn't write long-form fiction without it. I know, because I've tried.
Ian  2017-07-10 21:43
Scrivener is the best writers app on any operating system. I'm an academic, and Scrivener works amazingly for us, allowing structured writing and working from reference material in a way no other mix of programs can match. If you layout requirements are not too great you can use Scrivener stand-alone. But for complex output documents, most Scrivener users will compile their work then top-copy it using layout software. Note because it also supports Multimarkdown, very powerful publishing tools like Pandoc become available directly from Scrivener.
Egret  2017-07-10 17:26
I would use this so much more if it had cloudsync
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-07-10 18:54
TextEdit can use iCloud for document syncing between your Apple devices — is that what you're looking for?
cafeface  2017-07-10 20:31
Those to whom TeX is second nature may laugh, but for the rest of us, LyX makes using it practical. For scientific or technical writing with equations, figures, and such, LyX is superb.
Document templates for a multitude of journals.
Most important: What You Get Is What You Want.
Walt Jump  2017-07-10 16:59
I really liked the original Pages. It had great layouts and was very easy to use. All I wanted was automatic TOC generation that would translate into bookmarks when exported to a PDF. However the newer version of pages even with the updates still falls way behind (e.g. No advanced search and replace for tabs, line breaks, etc). Still hoping we can get back to the original Pages.
Sid  2017-07-10 18:48
Nisus has been my favorite word processor in its various iterations for a quarter-century or so, if I recall correctly.
Derek Davis  2017-07-10 21:02
Maybe you've already done this and I missed it, but it would be useful for the discussion of word processors if we had a link to a table or some such showing what overall features (such as "mark down," "collaboration" or "compatibility with Word") that each program has. I see wonderful comments about Nisus, for instance but don't quite understand what functions it may have that set it apart or in what situations it works better than the competitors.
Rob Russell  2017-07-10 21:04
Markdown is the new Wordstar.
Steve "ssh" Hultquist  2017-07-10 21:11
What there heck does that mean? Markdown let's me write quickly, ignore the mess that formatting typically is, and just get the writing done. Output is decent, and is easy to update over time. I've written two books and multiple chapters of other books using Markdown in Ulysses.
Rob Russell  2017-07-10 22:01
it is a quip as the original article referred to wordstar. No need to be defensive.

Wordstar was a doddle to use and the earliest versions were pretty simple. I really liked wordstar back in the day.

I use and love Markdown and do my documentation with it (I've lost documentation with MS Word or Pages to don't want to rely on programmes that use proprietary formats).

One of my colleagues has completely replaced FrameMaker with a markdown like language and perl scripts. He no longer had an old mac that could run the last version of FrameMaker for the Mac and wanted to avoid the big programmes.
Steve "ssh" Hultquist  2017-07-10 21:07
How about Ulysses and Bear?
Adrian Thomas  2017-07-10 21:17
Poll: In what _category_ is your favorite app for word processing?

1. apps like those in the survey above
2. online word processors
3. Markdown-based writing tools
4. plain text editors
5. desktop publishing apps
6. iOS-only apps
Adrian Thomas  2017-07-10 21:18
3
Ian  2017-07-10 21:45
Scrivener supports a markdown workflow yet it is in the list, so answer: 3>1
Rob Russell  2017-07-10 22:04
Am I correct that Scrivener sucks in the markdown data and from that point it is "in" Scrivener?

That is, your text is no longer plain text files?

How is the data stored?
Nik Friedman TeBockhorst  2017-07-10 22:26
Evernote
