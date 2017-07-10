Comments about BusyCal 3.1.9 and BusyContacts 1.1.9

Both apps fix a crash related to Exchange Delegate Access, and BusyCal improves syncing of iCloud events with attachments. ($49.99 new for each, free update, 11.3/5.4 MB)