BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.1.9 and BusyContacts 1.1.9, fixing a crash related to Exchange Delegate Access and ensuring that failed Google login attempts are retried after 15 minutes. The BusyCal calendar app also fixes a window resizing issue that occurred when launching BusyContacts in the background, improves syncing of iCloud events with attachments, correctly displays scroll bars in Week view based on System Preferences settings, and fixes a hang when selecting Go to Date. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.4 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
BusyCal 3.1.9 and BusyContacts 1.1.9
PDFpen and PDFpenPro 9 add 100+ enhancements to improve your PDF
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
Comments about BusyCal 3.1.9 and BusyContacts 1.1.9
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.