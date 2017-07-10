DEVONthink/DEVONnote 2.9.13

DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of DEVONthink (Personal, Pro, and Pro Office) and DEVONnote to version 2.9.13, updating the decluttering service for clipping articles from the Web for DEVONthink. All three editions of DEVONthink improve syncing (including more secure encryption of Bonjour connections and more reliable handling of indexed and pending items), improve importing bookmarks from Google Chrome and references from Bookends (see “Bookends 12.8.2,” 9 July 2017), enable Markdown documents to reference scripts with relative or absolute links, and fix an issue introduced in version 2.9.12 where PDF thumbnailing no longer worked on OS X 10.9 Mavericks to 10.11 El Capitan.

All DEVONthink editions and DEVONnote add basic support for the Roccat Web browser; improve the reliability of opening links, pictures, and frames in tabs; speed up database verification; and fix the Link To and Insert Link To submenus. (All updates are free. DEVONthink Pro Office, $149.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Professional, $79.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Personal, $49.95 new, release notes; DEVONnote, $24.95 new, release notes; 25 percent discount for TidBITS members on all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote. 10.9+)