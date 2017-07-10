Parallels has released Parallels Desktop version 12.2.1 (build 41615), resolving an issue that caused Windows and other shared applications to crash after starting from the Dock or Finder. The virtualization software also fixes a bug that could make Windows and other virtual machine icons disappear from the Dock after starting Windows from the Dock or Finder, and it addresses a freeze with Visual Studio that occurred after waking the Mac. ($79.99 new for standard edition, $99.99 annual subscription for Pro/Business Edition, free update, 256 MB, release notes, 10.10.5+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Parallels Desktop 12.2.1
Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Comments about Parallels Desktop 12.2.1
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.