Sonny Software has released Bookends 12.8.2, adding a new Cited toggle option to the Inspector window that uses CrossRef to locate the works cited by the selected reference (i.e., the parent reference). The reference management tool now automatically attaches a PDF to a matching reference in your library, updates Google Scholar searches to deal with changes made by Google, improves Retina image support, adds imported references to the selected static group, fixes a bug that could corrupt the default reference Type options, and resolves an issue where color labels disappeared when updating the database. ($59.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 37.3 MB, release notes, 10.7+)
