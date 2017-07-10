TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 10 July 2017

BusyCal 3.1.9 and BusyContacts 1.1.9 -- BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.1.9 and BusyContacts 1.1.9, fixing a crash related to Exchange Delegate Access and ensuring that failed Google login attempts are retried after 15 minutes. The BusyCal calendar app also fixes a window resizing issue that occurred when launching BusyContacts in the background, improves syncing of iCloud events with attachments, correctly displays scroll bars in Week view based on System Preferences settings, and fixes a hang when selecting Go to Date. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.4 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Parallels Desktop 12.2.1 -- Parallels has released Parallels Desktop version 12.2.1 (build 41615), resolving an issue that caused Windows and other shared applications to crash after starting from the Dock or Finder. The virtualization software also fixes a bug that could make Windows and other virtual machine icons disappear from the Dock after starting Windows from the Dock or Finder, and it addresses a freeze with Visual Studio that occurred after waking the Mac. ($79.99 new for standard edition, $99.99 annual subscription for Pro/Business Edition, free update, 256 MB, release notes, 10.10.5+)

DEVONthink/DEVONnote 2.9.13 -- DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of DEVONthink (Personal, Pro, and Pro Office) and DEVONnote to version 2.9.13, updating the decluttering service for clipping articles from the Web for DEVONthink. All three editions of DEVONthink improve syncing (including more secure encryption of Bonjour connections and more reliable handling of indexed and pending items), improve importing bookmarks from Google Chrome and references from Bookends (see “Bookends 12.8.2,” 9 July 2017), enable Markdown documents to reference scripts with relative or absolute links, and fix an issue introduced in version 2.9.12 where PDF thumbnailing no longer worked on OS X 10.9 Mavericks to 10.11 El Capitan.

All DEVONthink editions and DEVONnote add basic support for the Roccat Web browser; improve the reliability of opening links, pictures, and frames in tabs; speed up database verification; and fix the Link To and Insert Link To submenus. (All updates are free. DEVONthink Pro Office, $149.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Professional, $79.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Personal, $49.95 new, release notes; DEVONnote, $24.95 new, release notes; 25 percent discount for TidBITS members on all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote. 10.9+)

Bookends 12.8.2 -- Sonny Software has released Bookends 12.8.2, adding a new Cited toggle option to the Inspector window that uses CrossRef to locate the works cited by the selected reference (i.e., the parent reference). The reference management tool now automatically attaches a PDF to a matching reference in your library, updates Google Scholar searches to deal with changes made by Google, improves Retina image support, adds imported references to the selected static group, fixes a bug that could corrupt the default reference Type options, and resolves an issue where color labels disappeared when updating the database. ($59.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 37.3 MB, release notes, 10.7+)

